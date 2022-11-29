Bressler

Norman Stevenson Bressler, 86, beloved by so many, died peacefully on November 24, 2022, with loving family members by his side.

Steve was born in Salina, Kansas, on March 6, 1936, but spent most of his childhood and all of his teenage years in Wamego, Kansas. Steve graduated from Wamego High School and then attended Kansas State University where he was a proud member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and graduated with a degree in agriculture.