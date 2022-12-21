On Friday December 16, 2022, Nila Joyce Hines passed way peacefully in her home at the age of 96.
She was born on May 28, 1926 in Washington County, Kansas, to Henry and Mabel (Smutz) Vathauer. She was the second daughter and 8th child of this farm family of ten. Their original farm was near Parrell Township but eventually the family settled near Cleburne, Kansas.
Nila was married to US Army Sergeant Edward L. Hines in October of 1948. In 1949 their only child, Nila Anne Hines was born. Edward retired from the US Army in 1961 and they moved to Manhattan. Edward died in 1968.
Nila worked as the baker at the Manhattan High School cafeteria for several years. She then worked for in Foods and Nutrition at Kansas State University until she retired.
Nila spent many fun family times with her brothers and sister. She joined the Beecher Bible and Rifle Church in Wabaunsee, Kansas. She was a huge Kansas State football and basketball fan, she rarely missed a televised game.
In October of 2018, she was in a car accident and moved to Kansas City with her daughter. Her granddaughter Evan and her 3 great-grandchildren: Spencer Stearly, and Izabel and Jasper Gain, kept her young. She died peacefully in her daughter’s home. She was much loved!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mabel Vathauer; her 8 brothers: Donald, Loyal, Kenneth, Arlo, Neal, Leland, Royce and Newell, and her sister Eleanor Vilander; also, her granddaughter Kelli Hines.
Survivors include, Nila Anne Hines, her daughter; granddaughter Evan Hines, great-grandchildren: Spencer Stearly, Izabel Gain and Jasper Gain; Jim and Lois Vilander, her nephew and niece, and Joyce Plyter her niece; and Rick and Ruth Vilander, her great nephew and niece, and their extended families.
The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday December 28, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral Services will be following the visitation starting at 10:30a.m. Wednesday December 28, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Zion Fancy Creek Cemetery in North Riley County.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Nila to the Beecher Bible and Rifle Church. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
