On Friday December 16, 2022, Nila Joyce Hines passed way peacefully in her home at the age of 96. 

She was born on May 28, 1926 in Washington County, Kansas, to Henry and Mabel (Smutz) Vathauer. She was the second daughter and 8th child of this farm family of ten. Their original farm was near Parrell Township but eventually the family settled near Cleburne, Kansas.