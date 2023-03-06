Friedli
Mary L. Friedli, 82, of Springfield, formerly of Lexington, IL, died at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Mary was born on September 3, 1940, in Emmett, ID, the daughter of Frank and Mildred (Gafford) Carley. She married Lloyd Friedli on June 29, 1957, in Wamego, KS.