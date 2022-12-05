Honig

Honig

Lyle H. Honig, 86, died November 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas. He was born on September 7, 1936, in Wheaton, Kansas to Otto and Adele (Figge) Honig. He was the youngest of four children.

He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Onaga High School in 1954. He worked briefly at the Onaga Herald newspaper before joining the Wamego Times newspaper in 1956, for H. O. and Maxine Dendurent and continuing for Mark Portell in 1980. He retired in 2015, a loyal employee for nearly 60 years. He joined the Army Reserves in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1965. He was a member of the American Legion Post 172 in Wamego.