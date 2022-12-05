Lyle H. Honig, 86, died November 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas. He was born on September 7, 1936, in Wheaton, Kansas to Otto and Adele (Figge) Honig. He was the youngest of four children.
He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Onaga High School in 1954. He worked briefly at the Onaga Herald newspaper before joining the Wamego Times newspaper in 1956, for H. O. and Maxine Dendurent and continuing for Mark Portell in 1980. He retired in 2015, a loyal employee for nearly 60 years. He joined the Army Reserves in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1965. He was a member of the American Legion Post 172 in Wamego.
He was active in the community. He loved playing cards, spending time with his family, and meeting with friends for coffee at the Friendly Cooker. He was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Wamego until his death.
He married Thelma (Anderson) Boskill on June 8, 1968, in Topeka, Kansas. She preceded him in death in 2007. He embraced his role as father to the four daughters she brought to their marriage. They settled in Wamego. A son, Lyle Jr., was born in 1969. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle.
He is survived by his children, Susan (Larry) Rush, Elana Mishelle, Janet Boskill, Patti (Wayne) Schierkolk, and Lyle (Robert) Honig Mojica; grandchildren, Jared Schierkolk, Jessica (Jay) Long, Ryan (Sara) Rush, and Tyler Rush; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Lavina Kolterman and Marcella Fairbanks; in-laws, Ginger (Larry) Self, Jim (Marinell) Anderson, Don (Bernice) Anderson, and Richard Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma; his parents, Otto and Adele Honig, and his brother, Norman Honig.
He was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m., December 23, 2022, at Iron Clad, 427 Lincoln, in Wamego. Memorials may be made at the American Legion Post 172, Wamego, or Wamego Senior Center meal program and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home 4370 Salzer Rd, Wamego, KS 66547.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.