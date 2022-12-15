Lyle H. Honig Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Honig Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lyle H. Honig, 86, died November 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas. He was born on September 7, 1936, inWheaton, Kansas to Otto and Adele (Figge) Honig.A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m., December 23, 2022, at Iron Clad,427 Lincoln, in Wamego. Memorials may be made at the American Legion Post 172, Wamego, or WamegoSenior Center meal program and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home 4370 Salzer Rd, Wamego, KS 66547. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 32° Cloudy Wamego, KS (66547) Today Cloudy. High 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.. Tonight A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 2:35 pm Full Forecast Latest e-Edition The Wamego Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Times e-Edition The Wamego Times Dec 15, 2022 Newspaper Ads 2x7.25 Crossroads -1437 Fearon Lane Bulletin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCounty commissioners approve redistricting mapChilds elected St. Marys MayorUSD 320 opts to non-renew volleyball coachUSD 320 Board passes Narcan, epinephrine proposalWesty discusses FHRC representationSt. George hires new city attorneyWayne UbelPlanning commission requests rezoningJames SimeckaCara's Way to close for work project ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
