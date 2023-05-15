Florence Lucille “Lucy” Burgess, 80, of Wamego, passed away on Friday (May 12, 2023) at Good Samaritan Society – Valley Vista in Wamego.
Born September 24, 1942 in Waverly, Kansas, Lucy was the daughter of John “Jack” and Beatrice (Harrison) Williamson. She married Dwight Burgess on June 1, 1963 in Wamego. He survives.
Lucy was a member of the LaClede Baptist Church. An avid reader, Lucy also enjoyed cooking, taking walks, going to country music shows and traveling with Dwight, especially to see the Rocky Mountains. Lucy loved taking care of her cats, but her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Lucy was employed as a clerk for Kaw Valley Bank for 25 years until her retirement.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 60 years, Dwight; two sons, Vaughn Burgess (Chrissy) of Wamego and Vince Burgess (Katie DeNeault) of Wamego; six grandchildren, Kevin Burgess (Stacy), Garret Burgess Layton Burgess, Wyatt Burgess, Clara Burgess and Marshall Burgess; two step great grandchildren; Mazzita and Bella; a sister, Joyce Wilburn (Bill) of Wamego; and several nieces and nephews.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday afternoon (May 17, 2023) at 2:00 at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery North of Louisville, Kansas.
Visitation will be Wednesday (May 17, 2023) from 12:00 Noon until the time of services at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to LaClede Baptist Church or Elara Hospice and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
