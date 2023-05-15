Burgess

Burgess

Florence Lucille “Lucy” Burgess, 80, of Wamego, passed away on Friday (May 12, 2023) at Good Samaritan Society – Valley Vista in Wamego.

Born September 24, 1942 in Waverly, Kansas, Lucy was the daughter of John “Jack” and Beatrice (Harrison) Williamson. She married Dwight Burgess on June 1, 1963 in Wamego. He survives.