Maas

Maas

Linda Sue Maas, 75, of Alma, Kansas, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday (October 30, 2022) following a lengthy illness.

Born September 14, 1947 in Evansville, Indiana, Linda was the daughter of Phillip Leroy and Jessie Mae (Ryals) Brown. Growing up in a military family, her childhood was spent in numerous U. S. states and overseas in Germany. When she was a Sophomore in High School, her family settled down in Volland, Kansas. Linda graduated from Alma High School in 1966. While at school she met Elton T. Maas and the high school sweethearts were married on February 26, 1966.