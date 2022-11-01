Linda Sue Maas, 75, of Alma, Kansas, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday (October 30, 2022) following a lengthy illness.
Born September 14, 1947 in Evansville, Indiana, Linda was the daughter of Phillip Leroy and Jessie Mae (Ryals) Brown. Growing up in a military family, her childhood was spent in numerous U. S. states and overseas in Germany. When she was a Sophomore in High School, her family settled down in Volland, Kansas. Linda graduated from Alma High School in 1966. While at school she met Elton T. Maas and the high school sweethearts were married on February 26, 1966.
Linda had been employed for Macy’s Department Store in Topeka, worked as a Librarian in Alma and at the Carey Hatchery in Alma. She also worked at Vanderbilt’s in Wamego, Alternative Health Care in Wamego, was a Para Educator at St. John’s Lutheran School in Alma and retired as the Assistant Curator of the Wabaunsee County Museum in 2018.
An avid reader, Linda also enjoyed solving word search puzzles, playing Solitaire and watching the Hallmark Channel. She will be remembered for cooking and was “famous” for her Fudge, Deviled Eggs and Christmas time sugar cookies.
Survivors include her husband, Elton; two daughers, Krisena Silva (Frank) and Nicole Savage (Michael) both of Alma; three grandchildren, Alexis Queen (David) of Manhattan, KS, Shelby De Leon (Luke) of Twentynine Palms, CA and Kyle Savage (Kylie) of Havelock, N. C.; a great grandson, baby De Leon, due in April, 2023; two sisters, Joyce Allen of Manhattan, KS and Rita Andersen of Emporia, KS; a brother in law, John Carey; and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her step father, George Walls; her sister, Phyllis Carey; and two brothers in law, Bill Allen and Mike Andersen.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday morning (November 9, 2022) at 11:00 in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Alma with the Reverend Robert Grimm officiating.
A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday evening (November 8, 2022) from 6:00 to 8:00 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Alma.
Private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the St. John’s Lutheran Church Bell Choirs (Adult & Youth) or the St. John’s Lutheran School and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
