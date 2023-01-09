Leola E. Kolde, 99, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the St. Marys Manor.
She was born July 4, 1923, on a farm near Paxico, the daughter of John L. and Adelaide M. Flach Hesse. Leola was raised in the Newbury and Paxico communities and graduated from Paxico High School.
Leola was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was a sacristan for many years and laundered the altar linens for many of those years. Leola had been an adorer for the Adoration Chapel. For 17 years, she assisted with mass at St. Marys Manor. She was Dr. Fred Brown's housekeeper and dog sitter for 35 years. Leola loved her family. She lifted those around her with her positivity, sharp wit, and ever-present smile, and she had many who called her a friend. She liked gardening, canning, and sharing fruits and vegetables with family and friends. She was member of the St. Marys Senior Center and enjoyed playing cards on Saturday nights. She also enjoyed following the Royals and Chiefs.
On April 14, 1942, Leola married Raymond L. "Doc" Kolde at Kansas City, Kansas. He preceded her in death on March 11, 1990. Leola was also preceded in death by a daughter, Eileen Kolde, a son, Jim Kolde; sisters, Loubelle Heiman, Margaret Zeller, and Henrietta Aubert; a son-in-law, Kenneth Hoobler, and a great-grandson, Darrin March.
Survivors include her children Bob Kolde, Dorothy Hoobler, and Mary (Dennis) Miller, all of St. Marys; Barbara (Mick) Leeper, Topeka; Theresa (Ron) Webb, Weslaco, TX; and Rick Kolde, Belvue; a brother, John J. Hesse; two sisters, Martha DeWilde and Carolyn Wurtz; 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be at 2:00 P.M. in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Newbury. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the 7:00 P.M. Rosary on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the St. Marys Senior Center and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
