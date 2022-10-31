Lee Aaron Clark, age 74, died on October 26, 2022, at his home. He was born in Junction City, KS on April 20, 1948, the son of Aaron Wesley and Gladys Lucille (Mann) Clark.
When he was young his parents and four brothers moved to Palmdale, CA where they resided until his junior year of high school before moving back to Kansas. He graduated from St. George high school in the class of 1967.
Lee was united in marriage at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Flush, on September 17, 1971, to Cynthia Sue Heptig, and just celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. Through this union they were blessed with three children, Michelle, Tony, and Paul.
He proudly served in the US Navy from 1967 until 1969 during the Vietnam War, serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, followed by six years in the reserves. Following military service, he worked as an apprentice while attending night classes, earning his Journeyman & Master Sheetmetal license. He was a member of the International Sheetmetal Workers union and ended his career retiring from Kansas State University facilities. Lee also had a passion following his father’s footsteps, raising watermelons and other produce for over 40 years. He marketed them to grocery stores and warehouses throughout northeast Kansas and southern Nebraska.
Lee had many interests and hobbies, including fishing, hunting, trapping & golfing. He was a proud grandfather and loved spending time with his grandchildren and taking them fishing. He also enjoyed driving his corvette or motorcycle, hunting for morel mushrooms, cutting firewood, and clearing timber on his land. He was also a 4th degree member of the Flush Knights of Columbus Council #902.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Clark, children; Michelle (Doug) Davidson, Tony (Jennifer) Clark, and Paul (Megan) Clark; 8 grandchildren: Aaron & Katlynne Davidson, Kendall, Keegan, Brandt, Addilyn, Berklee, & Locklyn Clark:, brothers Jim Clark and Tom Clark, Heptig brothers and sisters in-law: Pat, Kathy, Mike, Larry, Debbie, Bob, Ed, Mary, Kevin, Todd, Lisa & Amy; Clark sister-in law, Judy Oppenlander, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Marvin Oppenlander, and Daniel Clark.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 2nd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Flush. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 1st at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. He will lie in state starting at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for the Flush Knights of Columbus, or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and may be left in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, 66547.
