Lee Aaron Clark, age 74, died on October 26, 2022, at his home. He was born in Junction City, KS on April 20, 1948, the son of Aaron Wesley and Gladys Lucille (Mann) Clark.

When he was young his parents and four brothers moved to Palmdale, CA where they resided until his junior year of high school before moving back to Kansas. He graduated from St. George high school in the class of 1967.