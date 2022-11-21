Larry French

Larry M. French, 78, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022.
He was born August 30, 1944, in Hutchinson, Kansas. He graduated from Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, MO in 1964. After graduation he attended Ottawa University.
Larry was a dedicated employee at Highway Oil, Inc. and Hudson Ranches for over 50 years and retired in 2021.
Larry married Sandra Crouch on August 6, 1988 in Bar Harbour, Maine.
He was an active and devoted member of the St. David’s Episcopal Church, of Topeka. Larry participated in the Let’s Help Ministry and enjoyed serving meals to the community. He was also a member of Friends of the Topeka Zoo, Friends of the Shawnee County Public Library and supporter of the American Cancer Society.
During his lifetime, Larry traveled the world extensively. He enjoyed adventures and rafted the Grand Canyon and the Amazon and traveled around the world with friends. With his wife, Sandra, they enjoyed trips to Africa, Australia and Europe, visiting all continents except Antarctica. In addition to traveling, Larry had a passion for music. He enjoyed listing to Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. He also enjoyed singing. Larry was a cat and animal lover, enjoyed fine dining and hunting. He entertained others with his quotes from Seinfeld and was known for his sense of humor and quick wit. He enjoyed projects around his home and community and could be found tinkering and building. He and Sandra enjoyed hosting events at their home for their family and friends.
He will be remembered as a role model to many. Larry was a kind and generous man. He loved making people laugh. He was a proud supporter of his community and was very philanthropic.
Larry is survived by his wife, Sandra and fur babies, Sammy and Skeeter.
A memorial service will be at 1:00pm on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3916 SW 17th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604. Memorial contributions may be made to CAT Association of Topeka 1719 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604 or online at https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/30972 and St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3916 SW 17th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Breakfast will be served at the Wheaton Center from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 27. Sausage, biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, coffee and juice. Free will donation. There will be no breakfast in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.