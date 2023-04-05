Kim Bahner Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kim Dale Bahner, 66, Belvue, died April 2, 2023, at his home. A Celebration of Life Gathering was held April 12th. Contributions: City of Wamego for the Boomtown USA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 41° Sunny Wamego, KS (66547) Today Sunny. High near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.. Tonight Mainly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 11:43 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition The Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 Essential Calendar Calendar free Wamego Easter Egg Hunt. Saturday, April 8th, 2023 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wamego Easter Egg Hunt. 10 a.m., Saturday, April 8, Wamego City Park. Be on time, the Easter Bunny is! Calendar free Town Hall - Rep. Tracey Mann Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 @ 1:45 pm Iron Clad Coworking and Events Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email U.S. Representative Tracey Mann will hold a Town Hall in Wamego. All are welcome. Calendar free St. Marys Spring Clean-Up. Saturday, April 15th, 2023 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email St. Marys Spring Clean-Up. Free dump day for St. Marys residents 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 15. Calendar free Wamego Tulip Festival Saturday, April 15th, 2023 — all day Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wamego Tulip Festival. April 15-16, Wamego City Park. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRaiders take on 6A schools in LawrenceWamego brings the BOOM to the Backyard BrawlHemphill resigns as WHS boys basketball coachLouisville teen killed in motorcycle accidentLady Raiders open season with home winsSt. George condemns five Ridge mobile homesChristopher CeaseSylvesters plead guilty to unlawful sex chargesWabaunsee Co. dismisses charges against Allen SylvesterEight Raiders qualify for forensics Nationals ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
