Kenneth "Kenny" E. Jones, 46, of Wamego, KS, and formerly of Marysville and Frankfort, passed away December 31, 2022, at New Orleans, LA.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Padden Funeral Chapel in Frankfort. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 13, at Marysville Christian Fellowship. Pastor Brad Wicks will officiate.
The pallbearers will be Jerrod Rose, Josh Massie, Aaron Massie, Danny VanDorn, Chad Kenworthy, Shawn Roeder, Roger Armstrong, Brian Throm and Hank Schell.
Burial will be in the Antioch Cemetery at a later date.
Kenny was born December 15, 1976, in Marysville, KS. In 1995, he graduated from Frankfort High School and then attended Manhattan Area Technical College and received an Associates Degree in Mechanics. Kenny worked at his dad’s body shop in Frankfort for a short time after college. He then spent 23 years with the Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor and engineer.
On May 5, 2022, he married Sarah Hauck in Cancun, Mexico.
Kenny loved to travel with family and friends, especially to the Caribbean. He was an avid concert goer and loved music deeply. You could often find him with his dad either out on the lake fishing or in the woodworking shop. On a nice day you may find him riding the roads on his Harley. He loved his children, family and friends fiercely and spent the last year of his life by his wife's side as she battled cancer.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Karla Jones; and nephew, Dakota William Farrant.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah; parents, Ken “Casey” and Alice Jones; children, Shane (Wendy) Roever, Seneca, KS, Cassidy (Michael) Lister, Marysville, KS, Kaide Jones, Lawrence, KS, Abryana Hauck and Brecken Hauck, both of Wamego; four grandchildren, Clara, Lincoln, Ryah and Crew; siblings, Tammy Jones, Frankfort, Patty (Jim) Mancini, Doylestown, PA, Lindsay (Ben) Kalkman, Gilbert, AZ, Daniel (Maggie) Jones, Topeka, Carrie (Chris) Knox, Clearfield, IA, Anna Bowers, Heather (Adam) Bouse and Tori Bowers.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is established, and contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary.
