Karen Ann (Parry) Horner age 81, died Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kansas.
She was born on January 5, 1942, in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of John Eldon and Esther Mae (Grounds) Parry.
Karen married Seward A. Horner at Danforth Chapel on the KU campus, in Lawrence, Kansas on Dec. 31, 1965.
Karen earned a Bachelor of Science in education at Washburn University, Topeka, KS in June 1965 and a Master of Science at Ball State University, Muncie, IN in Aug 1985. She began her career as an elementary school teacher, in 1965, at George Patton Elementary in Ft. Leavenworth, KS. Her children were born during Seward’s five-year tour in the Navy, during which, she also taught school in Charleston, SC and in Guam. After the Navy, they moved to Indiana in 1975 and she became a stay-at-home mom for 10 years. Karen then returned to teaching at Mt Vernon Schools in Fortville, IN. Over her 30 years in education, she was a positive influence on many students before retiring in 2003.
After retirement, Karen and Seward moved to their farm in Garnett, KS in 2004, where they resided for 17 years. They then moved to Lawrence, KS in 2021.
Karen was a talented seamstress. While a student at Washburn University, she sewed all the costumes for the Washburn University play of Hamlet. Her other hobbies included gardening, crafting and reading a good mystery. She handed down her love of reading to her two children and those she taught. She was an active member of the Garnett First United Methodist Church prior to moving to Lawrence. Her love for children was represented in her teaching and her close relationship with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Seward A. Horner of Lawrence, KS, daughter; Heather Giczewski (Gary) Garnett, KS, son; Seward Ellis Horner (Jenni) Wakarusa, IN, sisters; Sharon Stebens, Emporia, KS, Janet Iotti (Bob) Sanford, N. Carolina, Jane Reagan (Jim) Council Grove, KS, Kathleen Parry-Clements (Bob), Emporia, KS, brother; John J. Parry, Belvue, KS, paternal aunt; Ethlyn Taylor, Bloomington, IN, sister-in-laws; Nancy Feuerborn (Frank) Garnett, KS, Ronda Horner Aurora, CO, brother-in-law; Brad Horner (Christy) Larkspur, CO, and her grandchildren; Ruth Burkdoll, Jonathon Burkdoll, Chase Horner, and Ellissa Horner. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Eldon, and Esther Mae (Grounds) Parry.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, KS 4370 Salzer Rd, Wamego, KS 66547, following the gathering of friends and family a graveside service will take place in the Westmoreland City Cemetery, Westmoreland, KS. Memorials are suggested to the Garnett First United Methodist Church Scholarship program or, if able, please donate blood in memory of Karen Ann Horner. Contributions may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, KS 4370 Salzer Rd, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
