Wamego – Justin Lee Meyer, 47, Wamego, died Sunday, January 29, 2023.
He was born on June 30, 1975, in Concordia to Richard Charles and Janice Meyer (Delforge). He was the middle child of 3 Meyer children. He attended Wamego Middle School and graduated from Wamego High School in 1994. He then went on to Beloit area Vo-Tech as well as Washburn Institute of Technology in Topeka KS for AC refrigeration. Justin had a passion for farming and agriculture and was able to work alongside his dad.
Justin loved his dog named Sue and enjoyed the outdoors from mushroom hunting to wildlife hunting. He was a proud member of Ducks Unlimited and truly enjoyed the 4th of July.
Justin’s immediate family includes his mother and stepfather, Janice (Bo) Pritchett, one sister, Kerry Whearty (Kenny) and one brother, Brian Meyer (Korrie) as well as 4 nieces (Melesa and Erica Whearty, Paxton, and Emily Meyer) and 2 nephews (Isaac and Elliott Meyer) and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard Charles Meyer.
The celebration of life will be held in Wamego, Kansas at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on February 11, 2023, with burial in the Nelson Cemetery, Cloud County. Family suggests memorial contributions to Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home and those may be made in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
Healthy Forages, Healthy Beef Cattle will be the focus of an educational program sponsored by K-State Research and Extension – Pottawatomie, Riley, and Marshall Counties on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 pm, at the Westmoreland Elementary Gym, 205 S 4 th St, Westmoreland,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.