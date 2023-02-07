Meyer

Wamego – Justin Lee Meyer, 47, Wamego, died Sunday, January 29, 2023.

He was born on June 30, 1975, in Concordia to Richard Charles and Janice Meyer (Delforge). He was the middle child of 3 Meyer children. He attended Wamego Middle School and graduated from Wamego High School in 1994. He then went on to Beloit area Vo-Tech as well as Washburn Institute of Technology in Topeka KS for AC refrigeration. Justin had a passion for farming and agriculture and was able to work alongside his dad.