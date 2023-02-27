Joyce Marie (Murphy) Tooley, 89, passed peacefully in her sleep Sunday February 26, 2023, in Wamego, Kansas.
She was born November 8, 1933, to JW and Alma Murphy in Great Bend, Kansas. She married George A. Tooley on April 8, 1961, at Saint Rose Catholic Church in Great Bend, Kansas. He survives.
Joyce attended Great Bend High School, graduating in 1951. After graduating high school, she started her career in insurance in Wichita, Kansas. She was General Manager of Liberal Mobile Homes for over 35 years, retiring in 2000. Joyce and her husband moved from Liberal, Kansas to Dillion, Colorado and then to Greeley, Colorado where they built her dream home. In November, 2017, they moved to Wamego, Kansas.
A devout Catholic all of her life, Joyce was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wamego. She loved working in her yard and tending to her plants, listening to music, traveling the world with George and enjoyed being a volunteer at the Columbian Theatre in Wamego.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, George; sisters Janice Sis and husband Ray, Rita Buchanan and husband Joe; brother Joe Murphy and wife Roma Lee; sister in law Rose Murphy brother in law Dan Bernard; son Chris Tooley and wife Leah, Platteville, Colorado, daughters, Kayleen Hernandez and husband, Stan, Loveland, Colorado, and Kara Holle (Mike Burton), Wamego, Kansas; grandchildren: Brianna Tooley, Portland, Oregon, Brett Tooley and Naomi, Windsor, Colorado, Kylee Millman, Costa Mesa, California, Shayla Millman, Westminster, Colorado, Seth Holle, Wamego, Kansas, Ethan Holle, Wamego, Kansas; great-grandchildren; Ambrie and Myah Greeley, Colorado and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; Michael and Richard Murphy, sister; Barbara Bernard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday morning (March 1, 2023) at 11:00 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wamego with Fr. Michael Peterson officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard’s Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends at a luncheon following the services at St. Bernard’s Parish Hall.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening (February 28, 2023) from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
A Rosary service will be Tuesday evening at 7:00 at the funeral home.
Memorials are requested to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church or the Columbian Theatre and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
