Dr. Joyce Mae Thierer, 73, of Admire, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023.

Joyce was born September 3, 1949 in Wamego, Kansas, the daughter of Lowell and Myrtle Mae (Gustafson) Thierer. She graduated from Alma High School, received undergraduate and doctoral degrees in history from Kansas State University and two masters degrees, in library science and history, from Emporia State University. She developed her work ethic growing up on a diversified farm/ranch near Volland with a museum and annual Molasses Days agricultural history fair. The only part of being inducted into the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame that she regretted was that her mother was not there to celebrate. Her brother Larry is the fifth generation on the farmstead with Joyce’s family owning pastureland.