St. Marys— Joyce Haxton. 78, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home in St. Marys.
Joyce was born June 18, 1944, at Blue Rapids. She was raised in the Blue Rapids community where she graduated from high school. Joyce was the Blue Rapids Centennial Queen in 1970.
Joyce had worked at the B & B and Mr. Z’s both in St. Marys and later had worked as a bartender at Post No. 400 of the American Legion in Topeka. Joyce was a passionate KU Fan and had a love for dachshunds. She enjoyed traveling, often on cruises and even got the chance to go skydiving. She was a people person and didn’t know a stranger, if you were Joyce’s friend, she loved you.
Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Graf. She was also preceded by several of her fur babies.
Joyce and Terry Haxton were married in August of 1975 in Marysville. He survives at their home.
Other survivors include two sons, Devin (Keri) Graf, Topeka, and Danen (R.J.) Haxton, Kansas City, MO; a brother, Billy Hale Marysville; two grandchildren Jake and Jenna Graf, Topeka; and her beloved dachshunds Sophie, Peanut, and Luna.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Feldhausen Field American Legion Post No.163, 310 Veterans Memorial Drive Marysville, KS. 66508. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or ASPCA and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536.
