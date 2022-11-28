Minihan

Joseph “Francis” Minihan, 89, of Blaine, Kansas, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Onaga Community Hospital. He was a life-long resident of the area.

Francis was born February 21, 1933, in Wamego, Kansas, the son of John Francis and Lillian (Smith) Minihan. He attended local grade school and graduated from Blaine High School in 1951.