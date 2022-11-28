Joseph “Francis” Minihan, 89, of Blaine, Kansas, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Onaga Community Hospital. He was a life-long resident of the area.
Francis was born February 21, 1933, in Wamego, Kansas, the son of John Francis and Lillian (Smith) Minihan. He attended local grade school and graduated from Blaine High School in 1951.
Francis was a farmer and stockman, operating the family farm just east of Blaine. He also worked in Topeka for Henry Manufacturing Company and Goodyear Tire Company. He then worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation as an equipment operator. He was a member of St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. His hobby was also his work. He loved to farm.
Francis married Martha J. Priddy, on August 24, 1963, in Topeka, Kansas. She survives at their home.
He is also survived by his daughter; Karen Ebert (Kyle), St. Mary and his sons; Joseph Michael Minihan, Blaine, Kevin Patrick Minihan (Cathy), Blaine, Mark Allen Minihan (Carol), Wheaton, and Gerald Francis Minihan (Christi), Rossville; his 13 Grandchildren, T. J. Minihan, Brooke Minihan (Fiancé, Matt Fronczak), Chase Minihan (Taylor), Kasey Minihan (Larissa), Cameron Minihan, Lane Minihan (Savannah), Wyatt Minihan, Wade Minihan, Molly Minihan, Garret Minihan (Coty Clifton), Breanna Ebert (Fiancé, Nathan Wagoner), Eric Ebert and Jared Ebert; his great-granddaughter, Millie Jean; his brother: Kenneth Minihan (Mary), Valley Center and sisters, Phyllis Hasenkamp, Centrailia, Catherine Harkness (Steve), Wamego, and Joanne Minihan, Topeka. Francis was preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Dorothy Leeker; and brothers, James Minihan and Maurice Minihan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lillis. Father Anthony Chendumalli will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Blaine. Francis will lie-in-state, on Monday, beginning at 2:00 pm, at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A Rosary prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Columbkille Redecoration Fund or Mt. Calvary Cemetery Association, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
