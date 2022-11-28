Blaske

Blaske

ONAGA – John Michael Blaske, 73, of Onaga, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 15, 1949 at Onaga the son of Elmer and Margaret Bennett Blaske. He attended grade school at Blaine, then 2 years at Wheaton School until the school closed then he graduated from Onaga High School in 1968. He then went onto Manhattan Vocational Technical School having studied welding and mechanics. He later attended the Missouri Auction School.