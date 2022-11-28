ONAGA – John Michael Blaske, 73, of Onaga, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 15, 1949 at Onaga the son of Elmer and Margaret Bennett Blaske. He attended grade school at Blaine, then 2 years at Wheaton School until the school closed then he graduated from Onaga High School in 1968. He then went onto Manhattan Vocational Technical School having studied welding and mechanics. He later attended the Missouri Auction School.
John was a farmer and a stockman. He also had worked at the Farmer’s Cooperative in Onaga, Peterson Farms outside of Wamego and in the Swine Research Unit at Kansas State University. Along with that he worked as an auctioneer. His greatest love was watching his kids and grandkids participate in sports and any activities they were involved in. He also had a passion collecting IHC Farmall toy implements. He liked going to tractor pulls.
He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church at Blaine, a Life Member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2278 in Blaine, Ks and the Thomas A. McNeive 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 289 in St. Marys. He was also a Life Member of the Onaga FFA Alumni, a member of the former Pottawatomie County Pork Producers, Pottawatomie County Farm Bureau Board Member. While his children were younger, he was very active with 4-H, being a club Leader for Triple-V, and a swine superintendent at the Pottawatomie County Fair for many years. He loved helping with livestock and then was so proud to help his grandchildren when it came time to work with their animals.
John married Joyce Stoffer on June 28, 1968 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church Blaine, Kansas. She survives, of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three grandchildren, Natalie Blaske, Keaton Blaske, Serena Blaske, and a brother, Paul Blaske.
Other survivors include three daughters; Karen White (Rob), Wamego, Kathy Michaelis, Paxico, Kristie Dressman, Manhattan; three sons, Kevin Blaske (Yvonne), Havensville, Keith Blaske (Michelle), Sylvia and Ken Blaske (Jennifer), Duluth; and twelve grandchildren, Judy White (Leroy), Madelyn Michaelis, Garrett Dressman, Kayla White Alvarado, Emma (Zac) Zeimet, Harley Blaske, Gavin Dressman, Sydney Blaske, Conner Michaelis, Blaine Blaske, Colton Blaske and Calvin Blaske. two sisters, Mary Crumb, Onaga and Margaret Ann Fleagle, Reserve; many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 1st at St. Joseph Catholic Church at Lillis. A Knights of Columbus Rosary and Chalice Service will be at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at Blaine. John will lie in state after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga, where a visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorials will be decided at a later date and may be sent in care of the funeral home, Chapel Oaks 218 Leonard St., Onaga, KS 66521. Online condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
