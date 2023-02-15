Lora J. “Jeanie” Seele, 87, of Paxico, Kansas, passed away on Monday (January 30, 2023) at her home in Paxico.
Born September 23, 1935, at home in rural Paxico, Kansas. Jeanie was the daughter of Reinhardt and Alice (Buell) Breymeyer. She married Ivan Seele on February 22, 1954, at Immanuel Faith Community Church, Wells Creek. He survives at their home.
A lifetime member of Immanuel Faith Community Church, she was an active member of Dorcus Circle and served on several committees. Jeanie was a 4-H leader, the family historian, and a member of the Dirty Fingernail Club.
She enjoyed growing and sharing flowers, sewing and making quilts, painting, and hosting domino parties.
Jeanie completed eight grades from District 66 (Opossum College) and graduated from Paxico High School.
Her life’s work was raising a family and running the dairy farm with Ivan, raising calves, doing fieldwork, and all other farming and homemaking chores. She also worked outside the home at Apple Annie’s Crafts.
Survivors include Ivan, her husband of 69 years; three daughters, Susan Bronaugh of St. Marys, KS, Vicky Hurla (Roy) of Paxico, KS, and Connie Lannan (Paul) of Maple Hill, KS; a daughter-in-law, Sue Seele of Maple Hill, KS; 12 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dixie Kreider of Lansing, KS; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Larry Seele; a granddaughter, Jennifer Hurla; and a brother, Junior Breymeyer.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening (February 1, 2023) from 6:00 to 8:00 at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
Funeral services will be held Thursday morning (February 2, 2023) at 10:30 at the Immanuel Faith Community Church at Wells Creek with the Rev. Tim Pearson officiating. Burial will be in the Immanuel Faith Community Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Immanuel Faith Community Church at Wells Creek.
Healthy Forages, Healthy Beef Cattle will be the focus of an educational program sponsored by K-State Research and Extension – Pottawatomie, Riley, and Marshall Counties on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 pm, at the Westmoreland Elementary Gym, 205 S 4 th St, Westmoreland,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.