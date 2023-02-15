Lora J. “Jeanie” Seele, 87, of Paxico, Kansas, passed away on Monday (January 30, 2023) at her home in Paxico.

Born September 23, 1935, at home in rural Paxico, Kansas. Jeanie was the daughter of Reinhardt and Alice (Buell) Breymeyer. She married Ivan Seele on February 22, 1954, at Immanuel Faith Community Church, Wells Creek. He survives at their home.