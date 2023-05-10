Jay Dee Miller, 84, of McFarland, Kansas, passed away on Monday (May 8, 2023) at St. Marys Manor, St. Marys, Kansas.
Born August 27, 1938 in Alma, Kansas, Jay Dee was the son of Arthur and Frances (Heustis) Miller. He married Marie Ida Frank on June 7, 1959 in Alma. She survives.
Jay Dee was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed working outdoors, collecting watch fobs and working with horses and cattle. Known as a jack of all trades, Jay Dee could do and fix anything. He built homes for family and helped roof several others. He loved helping others and would be there for anyone who was in need.
Jay Dee was a heavy equipment operator for Wabaunsee County and Wabaunsee Township for many years until retiring at age 80.
Survivors include his wife, Marie; four children, Alan Miller (Linda) of Alma, Arlan Miller (Kay) of McFarland, Aaron Miller (Kim) of McFarland and Alyne Anderson (Eric) of Rossville; ten grandchildren, Lexie Eversole, Justin Miller (Mindy), Tyson Miller (Mandy), Ethan Miller (Cara), Macy Miller, Austin Miller, Adam Miller, Aden Miller, Kennedy Anderson and Trey Anderson; nine great grandchildren, Grayce Morrison, Tanner Morrison, Kylyee Morrison, Kaylynn Miller, Kinsey Miller, Korbin Miller, Karsyn Miller, Jordie Miller and Laiken Miller; two brothers, Craig Miller (Pam) of Topeka and Brent Miller (Amy) of Alma; two sisters, Mimi Smith (Cletus) of Topeka and Merti Richter (Nick) of Topeka; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Jordan Miller; a sister, Darla Furrer; his step mother in law, Roberta Frank Berroth, father in law, Clarence Frank and mother in law, Marie I. (Sommer) Frank.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning (May 16, 2023) at 11:00 at the KanEquip building at the Wabaunsee County Fair Grounds in Alma. Burial with Military Honors by the Alma American Legion Post will be in Fairview Cemetery near Alma.
Mr. Miller will lie in state on Monday afternoon (May 15, 2023) at 3:00 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma. The family will greet friends on Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home in Alma.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Mill Creek Baptist Church or St. Croix Hospice, and those may be sent in care of the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
