Miller

Miller

Jay Dee Miller, 84, of McFarland, Kansas, passed away on Monday (May 8, 2023) at St. Marys Manor, St. Marys, Kansas.

Born August 27, 1938 in Alma, Kansas, Jay Dee was the son of Arthur and Frances (Heustis) Miller. He married Marie Ida Frank on June 7, 1959 in Alma. She survives.