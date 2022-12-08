Wamego — James L. “Jim” Simecka, 86, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the St. Marys Manor.

Jim was born March 2, 1936, at Delia, the son of James E. and Regina M. “Sally” Dohrman Simecka. He graduated from Delia High School in 1954 and St. Benedict College in Atchison in 1958. He served in the US Army.