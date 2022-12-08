Wamego — James L. “Jim” Simecka, 86, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the St. Marys Manor.
Jim was born March 2, 1936, at Delia, the son of James E. and Regina M. “Sally” Dohrman Simecka. He graduated from Delia High School in 1954 and St. Benedict College in Atchison in 1958. He served in the US Army.
Jim was a teacher, teaching in Emmett, Salina, and many years in St. Marys. He had lived in Wamego for 20 years and was a member of the Wamego Country Club. Jim was an avid golfer and had shot 12 hole-in-ones. Jim was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wamego. He was a member if Knights of Columbus Council No. 657 in St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edward Simecka, and a sister, Jo Endicott.
Survivors include his brother, Jerry (Eva) Simecka, Topeka; sisters, Mary Barr, Lincoln, NE.; Judy (Doyle) Kizzire, Lawson, MO., Pat Skaggs, Topeka, DeeDee (Steve) Kennedy, Topeka, Barbara Froelich, Lake Quivira, and Ginger (Lloyd) Lynch, Webb City, MO., many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wamego. Inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until the Rosary at 6:00 P.M. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church and sent to the funeral home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.