Farrell

Farrell

James “Jim” Farrell of Chanute, KS passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at Diversicare of Chanute.

Jim was born Nov. 12, 1925 to George Riley and Alice May (Weybrew) Farrell. He was raised on a family farm in rural Pottawatomie County, the 2nd youngest of 6 boys. He attended St. Bernard’s Catholic Grade School and graduated from Wamego High School in 1943.