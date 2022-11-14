JOHNSON CITY — James Donald “Don” Conner, Jr., age 75, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Duncan, OK, a son of James Donald “J.D.” Conner and Lois Lyon Conner. He was preceded in death by his father; and his first wife, Ann Smith Conner.
Don was a Veteran of the United States Air Force having served from September 28, 1966 until September 27, 1972. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal which read, “Sergeant James D. Conner, Jr. distinguished himself by meritorious service as a Munitions Specialist, Munitions Control Sections, 412th Munitions Maintenance Squadron, from October 24, 1967 until October 1, 1968. During this period, Sergeant Conner’s outstanding professional skill and initiative aided immeasurable in identifying and solving numerous problems encountered in the accomplishment of his duties. The energetic application of his knowledge has played a significant role in contributing to the success of the United States Air Force mission in Southeast Asia. The distinctive accomplishment of Sergeant Conner reflected credit upon himself and the United States Air Force.” During his time of service, he received the following decorations and citations; NDSM AFM 900-3; SAEMR SOG-464, 7Nov66; HQ LMTS; VSM with 1 BSS AFM 900-3; RVCM AFM 900-3; AFCM SG-3230 Hq7thAF, 22Oct68.
Don was a member of the Church of Christ.
After returning home from the service, he went to work with his father at Conner Tile & Floor Covering Company. He then went on to start his own flooring company with Gary Ross called Country Carpet. Don also worked for Harris Tarkett, as the VP of Research and Development, then taking a position with Mullican Flooring as Director of Product Research and Development, as well as Director of Training. Don also served on the National Wood Flooring Association’s Board of Directors, contributing to the development of the NWFA’s Installation and Sand & Finish Guidelines and the establishment of the NWFA Certified Professionals program. After retiring and moving back to Johnson City, he continued his career as a consultant for Mullican Flooring. He traveled all over the world doing floor installations and presenting seminars. Don earned and received numerous accolades in the wood flooring industry and education throughout his life and will be remembered as a professional educator in flooring, teaching the next generation the trade of wood flooring.
He loved playing golf and poker and was an avid NHRA Drag Racing fan. He was an amateur racer himself and served as a crew chief for a family run organization. He owned a 1964 Mercury Comet Caliente and other drag and street cars, including a series of Corvettes. He was also a history buff and loved any sport. Don served as a City Councilman in Rossville, Kansas, was a past and present member of the Johnson City Country Club, and a past member of the Monday Morning Rotary Club.
He is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Melissa Maddox Conner; his mother, Lois Conner; two children, Marie Conner, and James D. Conner, III; two step children, Katie Crandall-Hickson and husband Jonah, and Jordan Edens and wife Whitney; nine grandchildren, Conner Dudrey and wife Alysa, Karis Dudrey, Collin Dudrey, Lauren Bauer and husband Lars, Draven Conner, Mikhail Conner, Saylor Conner, Willa Crandall-Hickson, Sydney Hardoby, and Vali Edens; five great grandchildren, Lilly Bauer, Owen Bauer, Otis Bauer, Evalyn Dudrey, and Penny Jaymes Dudrey; one brother, Ron Conner, and wife Darla; one sister, Sharon Conner Smith and husband Rusty; one aunt, Lucy Conner Ward; two nieces, Erikka Stafford and husband Skip, and Aleda Stark and husband Tom; two nephews, Blake Smith and wife Julie, and Thad Conner and wife April; and several great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th Ave, Topeka KS 66615. At 1:30 PM, a tribute will be delivered by Gary Ross. Friends and family are invited to also share their memories of Don at this service.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all who have shown tremendous love and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Don Conner’s NWFA Education & Research Foundation Legacy Scholarship, 111 Chesterfield Industrial Blvd. Chesterfield, MO 63005 or online via this link, https://web.nwfa.org/atlas/forms/donation/21, for continuing education in the flooring industry.
