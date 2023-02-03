ONAGA – Helen R. Wegner, 84, of Onaga, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Onaga Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born April 1, 1938 in Grafton, West Virginia, the daughter of Orvis G.and Mary Willametta Allen Hall.
ONAGA – Helen R. Wegner, 84, of Onaga, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Onaga Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born April 1, 1938 in Grafton, West Virginia, the daughter of Orvis G.and Mary Willametta Allen Hall.
Helen was a member of the Family Worship Center in Wamego.
She was a Licensed Practical Nurse in three states, West Virginia, Kansas and California. She had worked at West Virginia University, Grafton City Hospital, Golden Acres Nursing Home in Onaga, and at Brewster Place in Topeka.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orvis G. Hall and Mary Willametta Allen Hall, a son, Gary L. Wegner, Jr., a sister, Mary W. Taylor, four brothers, Maynard Hall, Clyde Hall, Guy Hall, Leighton Hall, and a son-in-law, Tim Graf.
Survivors include a daughter, Debra Radabaugh (Charles), Flemington, WV, a son, William Anabel, Wildwood, California, and daughter Connie Graf, Onaga, KS.
Seven grandchildren, Joshua Radabaugh (Lacey) Alma, WV, Rebecka Knotts (Timothy) Philippi, WV, Kenneth Graf (Kimber), Emmett, KS, Jessee Graf, Onaga, KS, Matthew Graf (Destiny), Onaga KS, Mary Ubel (Tim), Blaine, KS., Ethan Anabel Philadelphia, PA.
Eleven great-grandchildren. Cabell James, Boone Everett, Clayton Hustead, Kylie Sky, Kenneth Edward 3rd, Karter Geneva, Kelly Christine, Hazel Marlene, Olive Orlene, Timothy Jay, Sawyer James and a Mystery Baby on the way.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, February 11th at the Family Worship Center in Wamego. Inurnment will follow at 1:30pm in the Onaga Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Student Ministries at Family Worship Center, and may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 280, Onaga, KS 66521.
On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Healthy Forages, Healthy Beef Cattle will be the focus of an educational program sponsored by K-State Research and Extension – Pottawatomie, Riley, and Marshall Counties on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 pm, at the Westmoreland Elementary Gym, 205 S 4 th St, Westmoreland,
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.