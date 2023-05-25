Feyh

Harold Raymond Feyh, 107, of Topeka, Kansas, formerly of Alma, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Legend at Capital Ridge in Topeka. He was a life-long resident of the area.

Harold was born July 3, 1915, in rural Wamego, Kansas, the son of August and Katie (Hiner) Feyh. He attended grade school at Hinerville and graduated in 1933 from Alma High School.