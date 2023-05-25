Harold Raymond Feyh, 107, of Topeka, Kansas, formerly of Alma, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Legend at Capital Ridge in Topeka. He was a life-long resident of the area.
Harold was born July 3, 1915, in rural Wamego, Kansas, the son of August and Katie (Hiner) Feyh. He attended grade school at Hinerville and graduated in 1933 from Alma High School.
Harold spent his entire life farming in rural Alma and McFarland areas. He loved working the land and raising cattle and had a dairy operation for 10 years. He was an active community member by serving as chairman of the Hinerville School Board and the Alma School Board. Harold was a former member of Peace United Church of Christ and more recently a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.
Harold married Mabel Helen Breitschwerdt on October 2, 1936. Following nearly 77 years of their lives intertwined, Mabel preceded him in death on March 16, 2013.
Harold was especially fond of the yearly family trips to Branson and celebrating his birthday and 4th of July. When he was 100 years old, Harold drove a 1930 John Deere tractor in the Wamego 4th of July parade. Harold was a Dekalb dealer for some time and Harold and Mabel enjoyed attending DeKalb meetings. Recently he became the oldest surviving man in Kansas and the seventeenth oldest living man in the U.S. The most important thing in Harold’s life was his family. He loved and interacted with all of them no matter which generation. His family has always known that he and Mabel were the glue that held the family together.
Harold is survived by his children; Rudy Feyh (Carol), Alma, Joyce Devader, Wamego, Francis Feyh (Margaret), Wamego, Janice Bonini (Charles), Ponce Inlet, Florida, and Ron Feyh (Phyllis), Battlefield, Missouri; his 20 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great grandchildren; and his sister, Helen Chuchka, Papillion, Nebraska. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his grandchildren, Lance Feyh and Chanel Feyh; his son-in-law, Leonard Devader, and his siblings, Mable Smith, and Glen Feyh.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Pastor Russ Burlew will be officiating. Burial will follow in Peace United Church of Christ Cemetery in Alma. The family will greet friends on Monday, May 29th from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at the funeral home. They suggest memorial contributions to Ascend Hospice, Samaritan’s Purse, or Mill Creek Baptist Church, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
