Gerald Melvin Brickei (84) of Manhattan, passed away, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.

Gerald was born in Ogden, Kansas on November 13, 1938. He attended Olsburg/Randolph schools. Gerald started working construction with his father at the age of 14. Later he moved to the Manhattan area and established Brickei Construction. Gerald built many homes and swimming pools in the area. He loved to build and took pride in his work. He enjoyed getting to know people in the community. He retired in 2010.