Gerald Melvin Brickei (84) of Manhattan, passed away, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
Gerald was born in Ogden, Kansas on November 13, 1938. He attended Olsburg/Randolph schools. Gerald started working construction with his father at the age of 14. Later he moved to the Manhattan area and established Brickei Construction. Gerald built many homes and swimming pools in the area. He loved to build and took pride in his work. He enjoyed getting to know people in the community. He retired in 2010.
Gerald was married to Mariln Callaway for a short time. They had one son (Rick) together. He later married Carole Hennings. They raised 3 kids (Jerry, Holly and Paul).
Gerald liked to work hard and play hard. In his younger years, he raced motorcycles. He really enjoyed traveling, boating and dancing. Gerald had many different pets over the years. In his later years, he could not be found without his beloved dog, Teddy.
Gerald is survived by his sister, Barbara Moody, brother, Tom Brickei, ex-wife, Mariln Callaway, children, Rick Brickei (Tracy), Jerry Brickei and Paul Brickei (Amy), 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Faye (Springer) Brickei, ex-wife, Carole Brickei, and daughter, Holly Stepp.
Gerald was cremated. A private family burial will take place at Carnahan Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory for Gerald are suggest to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice Inc. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.