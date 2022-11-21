Georgia Ann Bahner

Georgia Bahner (87) passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022. at Good Samaritan Society/Valley Vista in Wamego KS.
Georgia was born on October 16, 1935 in Merkel Texas to George and Nancy Bishop.
Georgia is survived by her daughters: Gwendolyn Dugan (Bishop) her husband Carey of Wamego, Nancy McCarter (Bishop) her husband Lyle of Wamego, Debora Haven (Willox) of Wamego, Cynthia Johnson (Willox) of Abilene KS, Nichole York of Clarksville TN; her 21 grandchildren and, 17 great grandchildren.
Georgia is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, two sons and one great grandchild.
Georgia loved the Lord and her family with all her heart.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00a.m. Monday November 28, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, with Pastor Pat Green officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Georgia to the Wamego Family Worship Center. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Breakfast will be served at the Wheaton Center from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 27. Sausage, biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, coffee and juice. Free will donation. There will be no breakfast in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.