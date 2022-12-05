Frances Faye Cozad Schubert was born in Ainsworth, Nebraska on April 1, 1939 and passed away at Highlands Health & Rehabilitation Center in Bella Vista, Arkansas on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the age of 83.
Frances was born the third of three children to Ronald and Freeda (Lovejoy) Cozad. She spent her childhood on a ranch in Wood Lake, Nebraska and graduated from Ainsworth High School in Ainsworth, Nebraska. Frances met the love of her life and married Rex G. Schubert on February 14, 1957, and to their union was blessed with four children.
Frances held a variety of jobs including working with her husband at their car dealership and packaging store. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, spending time with her family, visits to her ranching families, watching rodeos and “branding week”.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Cozad; sister, Mary Wulf; and grandson, Trey Borchers.
She is survived by her husband, Rex Schubert; children, Kimberly Worthing (Gordon), Pamela Schubert, Ronald Schubert (Julie) and Randall Schubert (Catherine); eleven grandchildren, Ross (Mindy) Worthing, Caroline (Henry) Thomas, Francie (Jamison Tevis) Worthing, Victoria (Kevin) Roche, Rex Larson, Marcy (Eric) Lysek, Michael Schubert, Chelsea (David) Losacano, Alexandra (Mark Voiers) Schubert, Riley Schubert and Madison Schubert; and 13 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715. An additional celebration of life will be held in Frances’ hometown of Wood Lake, Nebraska at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Frances’s honor to Wood Lake Union Church Donations, c/o Jean Pinney, P.O. Box 698, Wood Lake, NE 69221 or Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite #800, Miami, FL 33131 (online website: www.parkinson.org).
Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory. On-line condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.
