Frances Faye Cozad Schubert was born in Ainsworth, Nebraska on April 1, 1939 and passed away at Highlands Health & Rehabilitation Center in Bella Vista, Arkansas on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the age of 83.

Frances was born the third of three children to Ronald and Freeda (Lovejoy) Cozad. She spent her childhood on a ranch in Wood Lake, Nebraska and graduated from Ainsworth High School in Ainsworth, Nebraska. Frances met the love of her life and married Rex G. Schubert on February 14, 1957, and to their union was blessed with four children.