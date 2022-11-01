Frances "Fran" Bishop, 88, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022.
She was born March 5, 1934, in Wamego, Kansas, the daughter of William "Leonard" and Mabel "Marian" (Teeter) Stewart. She graduated from Wamego High School in 1952.
Fran enjoyed working for Dr. William Zimmerman as a Medical Assistant for 25 years. She also worked for the Kansas Department of Agriculture for over ten years and the Auburn Apple Market in the meat department.
Fran married Guy A. Bishop on November 1, 1953 in Wamego, Kansas. They were married for nearly 69 years. They had a wonderful marriage and she was a dedicated wife. They enjoyed fishing, doing yard work together and caring for their many dogs. They are members of the Crestview United Methodist Church of Topeka.
She was a member of Eastern Star and former President of the Shawnee County Medical Assistants Society of Topeka.
Fran enjoyed working in her yard, bird watching and feeding the squirrels. She always had a water bowl outside for the walkers with dogs while walking. Fran was a loving person that always wanted to make sure Guy and people visiting their home were comfortable.
She is survived by her husband, Guy; brother, Carl L. Stewart; several nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jack, LeRoy and Lou Stewart and sister, Cleona Weixelman.
A service will be at 1:00pm on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604. Her family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.penwellgabeltopeka.com.
