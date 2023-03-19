Dr. Ernest Louis “Doc” Kratina, Jr., 77, of Delia, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023.
He was born July 9, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Ernest L. and Wilma J. (Hotzel) Kratina, Sr. He was a graduate of Seaman High School and received his doctorate from Kansas State University. He served in the U.S. Army, Kansas Army National Guard and Army Reserves for a total of 23 years of service, retiring at the rank of Colonel.
Dr. Kratina owned and operated Rossville Veterinary Clinic beginning in 1975 until current.
He was a member of Golden Rule Lodge # 90, AF & AM, Kaw Valley Scottish Rite Bodies (K.C.C.H.); Auburn, Kansas Masonic Lodge; National Sojourners and Arab Shrine in Topeka. He served as past president and on the board of directors of TARC and was member and treasurer of Moravan Lodge No. 128.
Doc married Sheila R. (Green) Salsbery on September 30, 1978 in Topeka. She survives in Delia. Other survivors include two children, Michelle (Alfred) Voegels in Portland, OR and Major POS Ernie (Brooke) Katrina of Delia; four grandchildren, Hans, Dieter, Isabela Voegels and Charles “Charlie” Kratina; his mother, Wilma Kratina of Topeka; and his sister, Sharon (Doug) Brehm of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Bradley Kratina.
Doc was dedicated to his profession, military career and enjoyed farming and ranching.
