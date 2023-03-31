Elmer Olson, 87, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home near St. Mary's.
He was born May 20, 1935, in Wolf Point, MT., the son of John Elmer and Myrtle Nadine Olson. Elmer was raised in the Wolf Point community where he attended school. Elmer joined the United States Marine Corp at the age of 17 and was stationed in Okinawa Japan.
After his honorable discharge he moved to Fairbanks, Alaska for several years before moving to Burbank, California. During those years Elmer worked as an appliance repair man, and salesman. Elmer and Mary Ann Lang were united in marriage in Ventura, California in 1972.
The Olson Family moved to the St. Mary’s community in 1984 where they were members of the Assumption Chapel.
Mr. Olson was preceded in death by his parents, seven sisters and a brother.
Elmer is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann Olson, and his three sons: Matthew Anthony, Christopher Michael, and John Elmer, and nine grandchildren.
Requiem Mass will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Assumption Chapel. The interment will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. Mr. Olson will lie in state from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. Monday, April 3, 2023, at Piper Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 5:20 P.M. Monday evening at Assumption Chapel.
