Elmer Olson, 87, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home near St. Mary's.

He was born May 20, 1935, in Wolf Point, MT., the son of John Elmer and Myrtle Nadine Olson. Elmer was raised in the Wolf Point community where he attended school. Elmer joined the United States Marine Corp at the age of 17 and was stationed in Okinawa Japan.