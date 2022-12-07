Schoning

Douglas Schoning died December 4, 2022 at the age of 85 at Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice in Manhattan, KS. Doug was born January 14, 1937 in Clay Center, Kansas; son of Walter and Pauline (Rufenacht) Schoning. He graduated from Kansas State University.

Doug taught US History to eighth graders for forty-one years, mainly in Manhattan. He will be remembered as a wonderful and engaging storyteller and was known for making the most boring aspects of history come alive. Doug was able to take a five-minute topic and expand it to a half hour. He used to say he never went to work, but went to teach. More important than his love of teaching was his love for his students. He retired from teaching Social Studies at Susan B. Anthony in 1999.