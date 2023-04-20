Martinek

Douglas F. “Doug” Martinek, 81, of Union City passed away 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Father Richard Coy will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.