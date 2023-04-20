Douglas F. “Doug” Martinek, 81, of Union City passed away 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Father Richard Coy will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas F. Martinek was born July 21, 1941, in Delia, Kansas, son of the late Benedict “Bennie” Martinek and Ruth (Diehl) Martinek. He was a 1959 graduate of Rossville High School in Rossville, Kansas. Doug further pursued his higher education by attending Kansas University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He also played and lettered in football while at KU. On December 1, 1962 he married his high school sweetheart, Patrica A. (Parr) Martinek. After college in June 1964, Doug started working for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Topeka, Kansas. He was also employed at the Jackson, Michigan and Union City plants. Doug was honored by being the prestigious winner of the local and division “Goodyear Spirit Award” in 1977. On June 6, 1993, Doug transferred back to the Goodyear plant in Topeka where he retired on August 8, 1995 after 31 years of service.
In August 2001, Doug began working as a Knights of Columbus field agent and finalized his working days by retiring after 10 years service selling insurance. Doug is a member and past president of the Moravan Lodge #128 at the historical Bohemian Hall, a Czech fraternal organization in Rossville, Kansas. Doug served as Tennessee State Deputy for the Knights of Columbus from 1981-1982. As a knight, Doug was instrumental in starting the March for Life , a pro life rally held at the Topeka State Capitol. He also founded the “In Solidarity With Our Priests - A Nite at The Ballpark” with the Kansas City Royals. Doug was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Doug and his wife Pat celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in December 2022 with their five children, Michelle Berry (Michael) of Topeka, Kansas, Doug Martinek (Amy) of Union City, Melissa Kuckelman (John) of Basel, Switzerland, Darren Martinek (Denise) of Mathis, Texas and Mandi Martinek (Austin Lemons) of Union City; and eleven grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Sonny Martinek and Dwight Martinek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.