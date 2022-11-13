Donna Hatfield (75) of Wamego, KS passed away early on Monday, November 7th. Donna was born in Avenal California on July, 12th 1947 to Ruby and Charles Couch. Donna is survived by her older brother Charly Couch (Claire) and preceded in death by her parents and younger brother John Couch.
Donna married Ance “Pete” Hatfield Jr. on March 7th 1964. Pete passed away in January of 2022. Together they had two children, Tim Hatfield (Lori) and Cindy Hatfield. Donna also had 3 grandchildren Jesse Hatfield, Rachel Mace (Nathan) and Chance Pittman. Donna also had 2 great grandchildren Jaxson and Maddyn and a third great grandchild on the way.
Donna spent several years volunteering at the Wamego library as Nana doing story time. Nana loved all her story time kids. Donna also volunteered at the Louisville Sharing Place where she spent several years helping families in need.
Donna’s family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date to be determined.
Applications are available from Lighthouse Baptist Church or the Louisville Community Church, on the website at lighthousesbc.org, (look under “food pantry”) or by phone, 785 494 2450 . The application deadline is 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16.
For those requesting homebound and take-out meals for the Wamego Community Thanksgiving Dinner, please make reservations by calling the First Presbyterian Church 785-456-2556 by Sunday, Nov. 20. Please leave a message with name, phone number, and the number of meals requested. Requests can a…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.