Donna Hatfield (75) of Wamego, KS passed away early on Monday, November 7th. Donna was born in Avenal California on July, 12th 1947 to Ruby and Charles Couch. Donna is survived by her older brother Charly Couch (Claire) and preceded in death by her parents and younger brother John Couch.

Donna married Ance “Pete” Hatfield Jr. on March 7th 1964. Pete passed away in January of 2022. Together they had two children, Tim Hatfield (Lori) and Cindy Hatfield. Donna also had 3 grandchildren Jesse Hatfield, Rachel Mace (Nathan) and Chance Pittman. Donna also had 2 great grandchildren Jaxson and Maddyn and a third great grandchild on the way.