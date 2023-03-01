Johnson

Donna Jean (Simmer) Johnson, 90, of Wamego, Kansas, died Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Wamego City Hospital. She was a long-time member of the community.

Donna was born March 15, 1932, in Wamego, the daughter of Frank J. and Cecelia (Umscheid) Simmer. She attended local grade schools and graduated from Wamego High School.