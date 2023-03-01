Donna Jean (Simmer) Johnson, 90, of Wamego, Kansas, died Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Wamego City Hospital. She was a long-time member of the community.
Donna was born March 15, 1932, in Wamego, the daughter of Frank J. and Cecelia (Umscheid) Simmer. She attended local grade schools and graduated from Wamego High School.
Donna married Robert Vandiver Johnson on December 27, 1952, in Salem, Arkansas. Van was a career military man and he and Donna were stationed in numerous places around the world over his 29-year career. After nearly 57 years, Van preceded her in death on February 25, 2009.
As a military wife, Donna was a homemaker, running her home and raising her family wherever they might live. Her home was a magnet for all the neighborhood children to gather. She volunteered on base for many things, but especially enjoyed working at the thrift shop. She was an active member of the NCO wives club.
In 1978, Donna moved back to Wamego, where she and Van constructed their own home. She then attended Vo-Tech and received her certificate to be an electrician. She enjoyed camping, fishing and playing badminton. She enjoyed sewing, playing card and board games, even when she would occasionally cheat to win, and long conversations on the phone. Donna loved to cook and decorating cakes, and even if supper was leftovers, she always had a homemade dessert. She loved all animals, especially her dogs and even Petunia the pig. Donna found time to help in the special ed classes at her children’s school, and she was teased by her friends during the time Van was Mayor of Wamego, when they called her the “First Lady of Wamego”. Donna had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh and make others laugh. She was a member of Citizens for Responsible Government and attended Trinity Baptist Church. Previously, Donna was an active member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Guild.
Donna is survived by her daughters; Deb Johnson, Wamego, and Frannie Ebert (Tom), Topeka; and her brother, John Simmer, Wamego; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert, Jr. (little RV), and her siblings, Bob Simmer, Joanne Simmer, Jerry Simmer, Betty Jensen, Jimmy Simmer and Bill Simmer.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego. Reverend Dr. Tony Mattia will be officiating. Inurnment will follow at Wamego City Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 9th, at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home. The suggest memorial contributions to Trinity Baptist Church or St. Croix Hospice, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
