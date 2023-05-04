Donald K. “Don” Anderson Il, 61, went to be with the Lord on April 28th, 2023 at his residence in Eskridge, Kansas after a difficult battle with cancer. He was born on January 5th, 1962 in Manhattan, Kansas to Carmen M. (Warner) and D. Keith Anderson.
Don graduated from Valley Center High School in 1980. His first career was as a professional truck driver. He and his wife, MarciaAnn drove a truck over the road for many years and lived in Smolan, KS before moving to Carlton, KS where Don pursued a career in construction. Carrying on the tradition of his grandfather, he became a skilled and well-respected contractor who built new homes and remodeled existing structures.
Don was a member of the National Association of Home Builders. He had said that what he loved about remodeling is that, much like what God had done with his life, he was taking something ugly and making it beautiful again. Don loved his church family at Westside Baptist Church in Emporia and enjoyed attending services there. He had a passion for studying and understanding scripture. He spent much of his free time learning about the Bible and earnestly desired to honor Jesus with his new life.
Don was preceded in death by his father, D. Keith Anderson. He is survived by his wife Marcia Ann Anderson, a daughter Erika Ekster-Cruz of Wichita; his mother Carmen Anderson of Lake Wabaunsee; two sisters Susan Schrag of Sedgwick and Carolyn Watkins of Wichita; and four grandchildren - Madison, Noah, Gage, and Isabella.
A memorial service will be at Westside Baptist Church, 2200 Prairie St, Emporia, at 10am on Saturday, June 3. Memorial donations can be sent to Westside Baptist Church.
