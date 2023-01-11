Dennis Michael “Mike” McConkey, 71, of Wamego, Kansas, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. He was a long-time resident of the community.
Mike was born August 26, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Francis and Betha (Sharpe) McConkey. He graduated in 1969 from Eudora High School.
Mike worked twenty-seven years as a Customer Service Technician for AT&T. He retired in 2007.
Mike loved to work in his yard and garden, making trips to the Casino, and having coffee with his old workmates the “Bell Boys”.
Mike married Kally Pruter on October 8, 1978, in Topeka, Kansas. She survives at their home.
Mike is also survived by his sons, Kyle McConkey, Wamego, and Craig McConkey (Ashley, Mike’s favorite daughter-in-law), Wamego; his grandchildren, Shaela McConkey, Cooper Gallagher, Libby McConkey, and Maddy McConkey; his siblings, Frances (Dave) Macey, Lee Summit, Missouri, Joyce Massey, Ottawa, and Patricia (Patrick) Dardis, Eudora; brother-in-law, Dale Long, Eudora; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Brenda Long, a brother-in-law, Harold Massey, and a nephew, Mitch Massey.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Wamego City Cemetery. Reverend Casey Rohleder will be officiating. A luncheon will follow at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Wamego. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Manhattan Cancer Center of Kansas, and those may be made in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.