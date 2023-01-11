McConkey

Dennis Michael “Mike” McConkey, 71, of Wamego, Kansas, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. He was a long-time resident of the community.

Mike was born August 26, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Francis and Betha (Sharpe) McConkey. He graduated in 1969 from Eudora High School.