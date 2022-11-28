Denise Torrey, 65, of St. George, Kansas passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas.
Denise was born to Virlin Lee and Mary Pearl Fleming on August 5th, 1957, in Wamego, Kansas. Denise grew up on a farm and attended St. George High School where she met her beloved husband, Dudley Torrey. The pair shared their first date the night of her high school graduation in 1975. They were united in marriage on September 2, 1978, and had three children. The couple enjoyed attending their grandchildren's sporting events, spending time with family and friends, fishing, camping, boating, and going on drives together. Her children made her a grandma (mamaw, gram) to nine grandchildren. Motherhood was Denise’s greatest joy and being a grandma her greatest blessing. Denise delighted in spending time with her grandchildren. Together they went to the movies, on summer camping trips, 4-wheeling adventures, trips to Oceans and Worlds of Fun, birthday shopping, they put together puzzles, played card games, and more.
Denise was a pillar of strength and resilience, she cared for all of her children and husband through life threatening illnesses and her optimism and stability never wavered. Even when facing cancer, Denise continued to face each hurdle with grace, strength, and hope.
Denise was an eternal optimist and exuded positivity at all times. She sought adventure and found fun and laughter in any situation. Denise bungee jumped in her 30s, dirt-biked through her 40s, zip-lined in her 50s, and cliff jumped in her 60s. She loved camping, fishing, boating, celebrating St. Patty’s Day, and sledding on the perfect snow followed by a fresh cup of hot cocoa. Denise cared for her strawberry garden and flowers, fed birds, squirrels, outdoor fish, and toads. She always said, “the mess will be there tomorrow, there’s fun to be had today”.
Denise was a devoted employee of Walmart for close to 35 years before she retired in 2020. Denise met many coworkers who became good friends. Denise also enjoyed a circle of friends who enjoyed family camping trips throughout the years, lunches, card parties, and Christmas home tours. Denise was a member of the St. Joseph’s church for 20 years. She had a giving heart and sponsored many children through UNBOUND and donated to K-LOVE.
Denise is survived by her husband, Dudley Torrey, and three children Dudley Caleb Torrey (Natalie), Jess Torrey (Jennifer), and Megan Todd (Jared). Her nine grandchildren: Avery Torrey (Nicole), Clarissa Torrey, Vivian Torrey, Ruby Torrey, Tristyn Torrey, Aidan Torrey, Maddox Ibarra, Marcello Ibarra, and Isabel Todd. Her sister Vicki Westgate (Scott), brother Kevin Fleming, sister Colleen Lubbers (Jason). Sister-in-laws Carol Eichman (Ed), Ruth Cassity, and brother-in-law Steve Torrey (Terry) and Monty Peterson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virlin Lee and Mary Pearl Fleming, mother-in-law Isabel Mondt, and her sister-in-law, Jane Peterson and brothers-in-law Terry Cassity and Delbert Eichman.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, December 2, 2022, at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Pastor Dave Romero will be officiating. Burial will follow at St. George Cemetery. Denise will lie-in-state on Thursday, beginning at 2:00 pm and the family will greet friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to the Rockcreek Diamond Club or Good Shepherd Hospice House, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
