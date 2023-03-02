Dena Jaylene Neal of Augusta, Kansas, passed away on February 28, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Dena was born on November 5, 1964, in Edmond, Oklahoma Barbara Hall and DJ Wells, and was raised by Barbara Hall and Gary Etienne. She married the love of her life, Mike Neal at a bike rally at Perry Lake on September 6th, 2012. Together they built a beautiful family and life together.
She had many hobbies and was a jack of all trades. You could almost always find Dena doing something outdoors, whether that be fishing, camping, or riding her beloved Pearl with her husband and kids. She also had a passion for doing tattoos and her one-of-a-kind artwork can be seen on most of her family and friends.
Dena will be greatly missed, especially by her loving family, which includes her husband, Mike Neal; her parents, Gary and Barbara Etienne; her children, Buddy (Crystal) Holloway, Gary (Judi) Holloway, Ashley Kells, Maria (Nathan) Davis, Kris Loveless; her sister, Sarah Etienne; her grandchildren, Dominick Holloway, Ryan Holloway, Ivy Holloway, Jaxon Holloway, Nathan Davis Jr., Malachi Davis, Aralynn Davis, Gracie Davis; her nephews, Timmy and Tommy Coon; and her cousins, Ron Jordan and Alma Spohn.
Dena is preceded in death by her grandmother, Gertrude Adolph; her grandfather, Tom Hall; her aunts, Nancy Dodd and Flora Jordan; and her cousin, Terry Etienne.
Cremation has taken place and the family will hold a celebration of Dena’s life at a later date. Memorials in her name may be directed to Abate of Kansas or B.A.C.A. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Dena at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
