Dena Jaylene Neal of Augusta, Kansas, passed away on February 28, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Dena was born on November 5, 1964, in Edmond, Oklahoma Barbara Hall and DJ Wells, and was raised by Barbara Hall and Gary Etienne. She married the love of her life, Mike Neal at a bike rally at Perry Lake on September 6th, 2012. Together they built a beautiful family and life together.