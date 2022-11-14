Delia Louise Goodman (Lolley), 89, of Wheaton, KS died at the Eastridge Care Home in Onaga, Kansas November 8, 2022.
Delia was born in Blaine, KS, on September 17, 1933, the daughter of Sylvester and Katherine (Fox) Lolley.
She attended Wheaton High School. After high school, she worked for Meinhardt Farm Equipment in Wamego. She married Lyle Goodman on, August 13, 1953, he preceded her in death on February 21, 2018.
Delia enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She loved roses and gardening.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie (Jerome) Thomas, Son; Richard Goodman; grandchildren, Joshua Goodman, Jessica (Trey) Morgan, Tatum Thomas, Jannica (Colin) Sell, great-grandchildren Treyden Morgan, Hunter Morgan, and Harper Sell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Kay Abbitz, Margaret Walsh, Donald Lolley, and Jerry Lolley.
A Celebration of Life for Delia will be announced at a later date. In place of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Blaine Catholic Church and may be left in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home 4370 Salzer Rd, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
