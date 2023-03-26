Delbert passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 while in the company of family and friends at McPherson Center for Health. He had attained the age of 93 years old.
Delbert was born in Wamego, Kansas on May 22, 1929, to Ruth (Berroth) and Matt Bohn. He was one of 8 children; Charles, Jean, Bernice, Dave, Adella, Judy, and Larry. Delbert attended school at Rural District 48 in Alma, Kansas and took his first job at Hoffinstein Construction. He was united in his first marriage to Ilene Glenn in 1948. They were blessed with four daughters; Cindy, Tina, Debbie, and Toni. Delbert was united in marriage to Maxine Wash on November 21, 1965. Maxine had two children; Carolyn and Kenneth.
Delbert made his home in McPherson, Kansas with his wife Maxine and 6 children. He was a lifelong professional truck driver for over 40 years. He drove for various companies including Otis Bryant Trucking, Don Linden Trucking, Ryan Reiff, and Farmland hauling freight, gasoline, propane, and ammonia. Delbert had an exemplary driving record totaling 3 million miles with no accidents. He had a great eye because he never missed anything lying on the side of the road. His sheds were always full of screwdrivers, tarp straps, wrenches, pliers, and more of the items he found during his time over the road. When he wasn’t driving a truck, he loved to spend time with his family and was an avid gardener. He was known for sharing his garden spoils and would deliver them to friends and family in the area. He also loved tractors, spending time at the VFW and Legion having dinner with friends, and feeding squirrels and birds in his backyard. Delbert was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in McPherson, Kansas.
He is survived by his wife Maxine Bohn of the home; children, Carolyn Shamet & Dean Henry of McPherson, KS, Kenneth Wash and wife Janice of Olathe, KS, Cindy Hertlein and husband Mike of Topeka, KS, Tina Hamilton and husband Brian of Salina, KS, Debbie Harman of Salina, KS, and Toni Thompson and husband Greg of Bastrop, TX. His siblings Adella Parks, McPherson, Judy Oppenlander, Wamego, Larry Bohn, Alma, close friend Mike Krehbiel, McPherson, many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Delbert had 14 Grandchildren, 25 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Delbert was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Charles Bohn, Jean Mick, Bernice Gudenkauf, and David Bohn.
Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Glidden-Ediger-Wiggins Funeral Home in McPherson, KS.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church in McPherson, KS with Pastor David Kincaide officiating. Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Frist Presbyterian Church and can be sent to Glidden-Ediger-Wiggins Funeral Home; 222 W. Euclid St., McPherson, KS 67460.
