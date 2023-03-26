Bohn

Delbert passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 while in the company of family and friends at McPherson Center for Health. He had attained the age of 93 years old.

Delbert was born in Wamego, Kansas on May 22, 1929, to Ruth (Berroth) and Matt Bohn. He was one of 8 children; Charles, Jean, Bernice, Dave, Adella, Judy, and Larry. Delbert attended school at Rural District 48 in Alma, Kansas and took his first job at Hoffinstein Construction. He was united in his first marriage to Ilene Glenn in 1948. They were blessed with four daughters; Cindy, Tina, Debbie, and Toni. Delbert was united in marriage to Maxine Wash on November 21, 1965. Maxine had two children; Carolyn and Kenneth.