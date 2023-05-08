David T. Umscheid

David Umscheid, 58, died Friday after an extraordinary cancer battle. Dave received over 200 rounds of chemotherapy at KU Medical Center under the care of Dr. Raed Al-Rajabi. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, mental toughness, and unconditional love.
David was born to Julius and Marie Umscheid in 1964. He was the youngest of three and loved his siblings, Dan and Ruth Ann, dearly. Dave attended Flush Grade School and later graduated from Westmoreland High School and Emporia State University.
In 1988 Dave became a father to his first son, Joseph Sebastian Umscheid. Joseph now lives in Leavenworth, Kansas with a wife and three kids of his own. Joe loved his father with his whole heart and has treasured memories of his dad attending all those soccer games! He uses what his dad taught him as he continues raising his own children. Joe’s twins will turn 14 on the day of Dave’s funeral.
In 2005, Dave married Lindsey and together they have two sons, William (16) and Luke (14). Dave was a loving father who was always present in the lives of his children. He was so proud of William’s focus on schoolwork and loved watching and talking baseball with him. And nobody could make Dave laugh like Luke could. Luke brought Dave so much joy- especially during the hardest months. Dave will be deeply missed by these boys- they couldn’t have loved him more.
On December 17th, 2022, Dave and I celebrated 17 years of marriage. It was a wonderful 17 years; our home filled with so much love. Father Don Zimmerman married us on that cold December day, and he will be the one to lay Dave to rest at the Mass of Christian Burial on May 12th.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 10:00a.m. until 10:30a.m. Friday May 12, 2023 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Flush. The Rosary will be recited at 10:30a.m. and Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 11:00a.m. on Friday May 12 at the church. Interment will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the David Umscheid Memorial Fund (to be used for his boys’ college fund). Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
