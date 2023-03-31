Dalmas Kennan Coates, 75, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the University of Kansas St. Francis Campus in Topeka. He was a resident of the community since 1984.
Dal was born April 28, 1947, in Hammond, Louisiana, the son of Kevlin and Jessie (Hampton) Coates. He attended local grade school and graduated from High School in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. He then served in the United States Navy during Viet Nam. He was a Boatswains Mate on a Swift Boat, patrolling the rivers.
Dal worked as a heavy equipment operator and also Safety Supervisor at Jeffrey Energy Center until his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion, American Legion Riders, Son’s of the American Legion, and the VFW. He was also a member of the Wamego Country Club and several shooting clubs.
Dal loved to play golf, fish, trap shoot, and make trips to the casino, and especially enjoyed time with his family and grandchildren. He was a motorcycle enthusiast. Patriotism was very important to Dal and he was thrilled to be a part of one of the Wamego Honor Flights.
Dal married Mary Barbara Bogart on February 20, 1970. Their love and lives were entwined for almost 53 years before Barb preceded him in death on January 23, 2023.
Dal is survived by his children; Kennan Coates (Katie), Wamego, Brad Efurd, Blaine, Stacey Schmidt, Sedgwick; his grandchildren, Lance Bean, Taylor Ireton, Garrett Schmidt, and Kevlynn Coates, plus four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Robert Coates, New Orleans, LA, Cecil Coates, Albany, LA, Kay Cagle (Jerry), Hot Springs, AR, Ronald Coates (Judy), Pumpkin Center, LA PeeWee Coates (Patsy), Baytown, TX, Doug Coates (Gwen), Hammond, LA, Faye Bodi, Hammond, LA, Cindy Pecoraro (Larry), Pumpkin Center, LA, Lynn Adams (Ricky), Pumpkin Center, LA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Dal was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandson, Bryce Reed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Military honors will be performed at the funeral home by the United States Navy and the American Legion. Inurnment will be held in Fairview Cemetery in rural Dickinson County at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Kansas Honor Flights – Wamego High School, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
