Dalmas Kennan Coates, 75, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the University of Kansas St. Francis Campus in Topeka. He was a resident of the community since 1984.

Dal was born April 28, 1947, in Hammond, Louisiana, the son of Kevlin and Jessie (Hampton) Coates. He attended local grade school and graduated from High School in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. He then served in the United States Navy during Viet Nam. He was a Boatswains Mate on a Swift Boat, patrolling the rivers.