Clara P. Pinick, 91, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan surrounded by family.
Clara was born May 15, 1931, in St. Marys, the daughter of Valere and Catherine Grace Van De Wiele. Clara was raised in the St. Marys community and had lived in the Belvue and St. Marys communities before moving to Wamego several years ago.
On September 27, 1952, Clara and Delbert R. Pinick were united in marriage at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. He preceded her in death on August 24, 2005. Clara was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn Peterson on March 14, 1998; siblings Francis and Bernard Van De Wiele, Agnes Bright, Helen Tucker, Margaret Pollex, Rita Harbolt, and Virginia Joyce.
Clara stayed busy throughout her married life as a farmer’s wife, always making sure everything and everyone was cared for. In retired years, her biggest joys included attending all sporting events of her grandchildren and later great grandchildren, watching every Kansas City Royals game and recording batting stats, catching a Western or two on TV during the daytime, and getting her hair styled and nails painted and loving on her granddogs.
Survivors include two granddaughters, Christy Latimore, Manhattan and Stacey Peterson (Morgan Simms), Overland Park; a sister, Lucille Barraclough, Topeka: two great grandchildren, Talor and Camden Latimore and niece, Sandy Van De Wiele of Rossville.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Mrs. Pinick will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 P.M. Thursday, December 29, 2022, with a rosary to follow at 6:00 P.M. at Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice House and sent in care of the funeral home. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
