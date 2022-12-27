Clara P. Pinick, 91, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan surrounded by family.

Clara was born May 15, 1931, in St. Marys, the daughter of Valere and Catherine Grace Van De Wiele. Clara was raised in the St. Marys community and had lived in the Belvue and St. Marys communities before moving to Wamego several years ago.