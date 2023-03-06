Charla Diederich Mar 6, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charla R. Diederich, 71, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka.A Celebration of Life will be from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the St. Marys Senior Center.Private inurnment will be in the Valley View Cemetery, St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and sent in care of the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 54° Sunny Wamego, KS (66547) Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.. Tonight A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 1:54 pm Full Forecast Latest e-Edition The Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRaiders down Ottawa, live to play Friday#1 Lady Raiders easily sweep aside IolaSteven PriceWamego's stellar season comes to a haltRaiders end season at Eudora4A Sub-State girls brackets announcedVernon ProckishSt. Marys, Wabaunsee sub-state brackets announcedPablo ArmendarizSub-state Basketball Tournaments Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
