Carol Lee Scarborough, 81, of Columbus, MS passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 PM, Friday, December 30, 2022, at Kolola Springs Baptist Church, Caledonia, MS. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Mel Howton, and Bro. Matt Moehring officiating. Interment will be at Egger Cemetery, Caledonia, MS with Lowndes Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Scarborough was born on November 19, 1941, in Wamego, KS to the late Ruth Ella Julien Applegate and August A Applegate. She was a devoted Air Force wife for 26 years of service, during which she served in multiple schools’ food service areas, from which she eventually retired at the Caledonia School System. Kolola Springs Baptist Church enjoyed the benefits of her active membership where she served in various positions, and often enjoyed the senior adult trips with her friends. She had a servant’s heart which carried through in her love of animals, especially her cats. Most of all, she was a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Carol Lee Scarborough is survived by her husband, Glenn William Scarborough; daughter, Debbie Lynne (Steve) Wyse; son, Mike Glenn Scarborough; grandchildren, Kayla Ann (Kyle Coleman) Scarborough, Sara Ruth Wyse, Julie Grace Wyse; Great-grandchildren, Braylee Ann Brown, Addisyn Marie Coleman, Waylon Kade Coleman.
Pallbearers will be Mike Scarborough, Steve Wyse, Kyle Coleman, Charlie Culpepper, Jim Yeager, and Tony Smith.
Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International, PO Box 2174, Columbus, MS 39704, or Columbus Lowndes Humane Society, PO Box 85, Columbus, Ms 39703.
