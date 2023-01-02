Scarborough
Buy Now

Scarborough

Carol Lee Scarborough, 81, of Columbus, MS passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 PM, Friday, December 30, 2022, at Kolola Springs Baptist Church, Caledonia, MS. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Mel Howton, and Bro. Matt Moehring officiating. Interment will be at Egger Cemetery, Caledonia, MS with Lowndes Funeral Home directing.