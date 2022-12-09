Cook
William S. “Bill” Cook, 88, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday (December 7, 2022) at Wellsprings of Westmoreland, Kansas.

William was born to Shelton and Anita (Wells) Cook at home in St. Marys, Kansas on February 2, 1934 and lived at Belvue, KS and Wamego, KS. Bill attended Pleasantview and Belvue grade schools and graduated from Wamego High School.