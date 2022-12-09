William S. “Bill” Cook, 88, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday (December 7, 2022) at Wellsprings of Westmoreland, Kansas.
William was born to Shelton and Anita (Wells) Cook at home in St. Marys, Kansas on February 2, 1934 and lived at Belvue, KS and Wamego, KS. Bill attended Pleasantview and Belvue grade schools and graduated from Wamego High School.
On November 27, 1955, William married Lois Johnson. She survives of the home.
William previously worked for various farmers in the area, at the Missile Base and for the City of Wamego. He was also a Reserve Officer for the Wamego Police Department. He retired from PR&W Rural Electric as a lineman after 36 years.
An avid bowler, Bill was the Kansas State Champion in Singles 1970-1971. He was inducted into the Kansas Bowlers Hall of Fame in 1996. Bill was a member of the American Bowling Association, American Bowling Congress and United States Bowling Congress. He was a Life Member, past Vice-President and past Board Director of the Manhattan Men Bowling Association. Bill also enjoyed making wood projects for family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Lois; a daughter, Kathryn Reed; two sons, Harry S. Cook and William Cook (Della) all of Wamego, KS; two grandsons, Michael Reed (Courtney) and Adam Reed; five great grandchildren, Symphony, Lex, Willow, Abby and Alexa; three sisters, Muriel McClenney of Kansas City, KS, Norma Cook of Exeter, CA, and June Wiseman (Gene) of Atwater, CA; a sister in law, Cheri Cook of Shingle Springs, CA; a brother in law, Robert Johnson of McFarland, KS; and a host of relatives and friends.
Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Albert Cook (Joan), Cecil Cook (Geraldine) and Guy Cook; a sister, Alberta Cook; and a brother in law, Charles McClenney.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego with Rev. Dr. Tony Mattia officiating. Burial will be in the Wamego City Cemetery.
William will lie in state Monday afternoon beginning at 2:00. The family will meet with friends on Monday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 at the funeral home in Wamego.
Memorial contributions are requested to the Wamego Fireworks Fund (c/o City of Wamego, Wamego, KS) or the Wamego Hospital and may be left at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
