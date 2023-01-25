Coates

Mary Barbara “Barb” Coates, 79, of Wamego, Kansas, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home. She was a long-time member of the community.

Barb was born on February 15, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of James and Elizabeth (Humbarger) Bogart. She was raised in Carlton, Kansas, and graduated from Abilene High School in 1960. She attended Emporia State University.