Ardyce (Heidemann) Kuhn, 88, formally of Manhattan, KS, passed away on February 5, 2023, at McCrite Plaza in Topeka, KS.
Ardyce was the fifth of five children. She was born on August 21, 1934, at the family home near Volland, KS to Arthur and Zelda (Furney) Heidemann.
Ardyce’s mother passed away when she was three years old. Her father went on to marry Feo Orton, which added a stepbrother, Guy, and a stepsister, Wilma, to the family and later, she would also gain a sister, Shirley.
Ardyce attended Volland School District #26 and graduated from Alma High School in 1952. She married Don Kuhn on April 14, 1953, and they moved to California while Don was in the service. They returned to Kansas and worked for CK Ranch in Brookville before making their home in Manhattan. They were married 30 years, but then divorced. Ardyce stayed in Manhattan for a while before moving to Leonardville but moved back to Manhattan in 2000. She was employed by Kanas Crop Improvement Association (KCIA) for 63 years. Arydce followed KCIA from Waters Hall on the K-State Campus to temporary barracks after a fire at Waters Hall forced displacement of the office then to Call Hall and finally to its current location at 2000 Kimball Avenue. She held various titles with KCIA, such as Certification Clerk, Chief Clerk, Bookkeeper and Secretary, and was a very dependable and willing staff member. Around the year 2000, she started working part-time for KCIA just keeping her bookkeeping role. Looking back, Ardyce remembered when all records were recorded by hand with pencil and paper, many long nights printing tags, hand-typing Certificates of Inspection, and the progression through the years of more automation using computers, which made the task more efficient.
Ardyce nurtured her love of the outdoors with camping, fishing, hunting, team roping, yard work and going for walks. She loved dancing, especially singles dances with a group of longtime friends, and going to casinos.
Ardyce was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Melvin “Ike” (Alberta) Heidemann, George “Pete” (Claudia) Heideman, Lila Mae (Gene) Werst, Beulah (Bob) Tenbrink, Guy Orton, Wilma (Eugene) Wenderott, and a brother-in-law, Bob Stuewe.
She is survived by a sister, Shirley Stuewe, a sister-in-law, Marion Orton. Twenty-four nieces and nephews, forty-two great-nieces and nephews, thirty-eight great-great-nieces and nephews, two great-great-great-nieces and nephews and many cousins and lots of friends also survive.
The family would like to express a heartfelt “Thank You” to all the doctors, and staff at McCrite Plaza along with St. Croix Hospice for caring for Ardyce.
Graveside inurnment will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Templin Cemetery, north of Alta Vista. Following the graveside service there will be a celebration of life at the Alma Community Center, 1050 Ohio St., Alma, KS. Friends and family are welcome to come for a light lunch and to share memories of Ardyce.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made in Ardyce’s memory to the National Wildlife Federation, Diane Viands, 11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reston, VA 20190, or to CancerCare national Office, 275 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10001 or to Hospice Support Foundation, Mary Mimay, 7755 Third Street North, Suite #200, Oakdale, MN 55128.
To read the complete obituary visit www.midwest-cremation.com.
